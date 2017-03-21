Chuck Schumer offers a clue how he thinks Dem attempts to trip up Gorsuch are going; Update: Elizabeth Warren too

By Doug Powers • March 21, 2017 02:57 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

How are Senate Judicial Committee Democrat attempts to prove that Neil Gorsuch isn’t fit to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court going? Allow Chuck Schumer to provide a big clue:

When that doesn’t happen, “Operation: Plant a bottle of Stoli in Gorsuch’s briefcase” is a GO!

We’ll know it went really bad if Dems pull the fire alarm just before the vote is taken next month.

Update:

Dances With Identity Theft can be counted among Dems who want to put the brakes on the Gorsuch hearing:

But presidential aspirations can’t.

