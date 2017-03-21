Rep. Maxine Waters: Impeachment is nigh!
**Written by Doug Powers
You’re finished, Trump — finished! Mwa-ha-ha:
Nothing like an ethics slam coming from Maxine Waters! She’s good at tossing out red meat for the Dem base to devour, but not so good at math when it comes to the party makeup of Congress in the aftermath of the Obama era.
Posted in: Democrats,Donald Trump,Politicians
