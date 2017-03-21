Did You Know...

   

Rep. Maxine Waters: Impeachment is nigh!

By Doug Powers  •  March 21, 2017 09:10 AM

You’re finished, Trump — finished! Mwa-ha-ha:

null

Nothing like an ethics slam coming from Maxine Waters! She’s good at tossing out red meat for the Dem base to devour, but not so good at math when it comes to the party makeup of Congress in the aftermath of the Obama era.

