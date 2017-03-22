Susan Rice’s compunction bypass operation was a success!

By Doug Powers • March 22, 2017 07:58 AM

Gloriously self-unaware and proud of it, former Obama adviser Susan Rice is really swinging for the shamelessness fences with this one:

Funny stuff coming from one of the early pioneers of “fake news.”

Projection: It’s not just for breakfast anymore!

Even better, Rice’s article is appearing in the Washington Post under this slogan:

