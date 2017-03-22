Susan Rice’s compunction bypass operation was a success!
|Tweet
**Written by Doug Powers
Gloriously self-unaware and proud of it, former Obama adviser Susan Rice is really swinging for the shamelessness fences with this one:
Funny stuff coming from one of the early pioneers of “fake news.”
Projection: It’s not just for breakfast anymore!
Even better, Rice’s article is appearing in the Washington Post under this slogan:
**Written by Doug Powers
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
Posted in: Politics,Terrorist attacks
Al Franken overturns Judge Gorsuch’s opinion using power of absurdity vested in him by SNL
March 21, 2017 08:57 PM by Doug Powers
Chuck Schumer offers a clue how he thinks Dem attempts to trip up Gorsuch are going; Update: Elizabeth Warren too
March 21, 2017 02:57 PM by Doug Powers
Rep. Maxine Waters: Impeachment is nigh!
March 21, 2017 09:10 AM by Doug Powers
Donna Brazile admits tipping off Hillary campaign, but the Russians made her do it (Sunday open thread)
March 19, 2017 10:20 AM by Doug Powers
Debt Queen Nancy Pelosi concerned Trump budget proposal would result in ‘disaster’ across America
March 17, 2017 10:15 PM by Doug Powers
Categories: Democrats, Donald Trump, Nancy Pelosi