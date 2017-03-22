Did You Know...

   

Susan Rice’s compunction bypass operation was a success!

Share
By Doug Powers  •  March 22, 2017 07:58 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

Gloriously self-unaware and proud of it, former Obama adviser Susan Rice is really swinging for the shamelessness fences with this one:

null

Funny stuff coming from one of the early pioneers of “fake news.”

null

Projection: It’s not just for breakfast anymore!

Even better, Rice’s article is appearing in the Washington Post under this slogan:

null

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

blog comments powered by Disqus
Posted in: Politics,Terrorist attacks
Printer Friendly

Follow me on Twitter Follow me on Facebook