CNN fires back at Trump’s ‘fake news’ accusations with this bombshell
|Tweet
**Written by Doug Powers
Donald Trump slams the mainstream media a lot, but few outlets take more direct “fake news” shots to the chops than CNN. So this is how they prove him wrong?
No, seriously, that’s an actual report:
This. Is CNN.
**Written by Doug Powers
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
Posted in: Donald Trump,Media,Media Bias
Rep. Maxine Waters: Impeachment is nigh!
March 21, 2017 09:10 AM by Doug Powers
Donna Brazile admits tipping off Hillary campaign, but the Russians made her do it (Sunday open thread)
March 19, 2017 10:20 AM by Doug Powers
Debt Queen Nancy Pelosi concerned Trump budget proposal would result in ‘disaster’ across America
March 17, 2017 10:15 PM by Doug Powers
Lean Floor-ward: 4 million viewers watched Rachel Maddow step on a Trump rake Wednesday night
March 16, 2017 05:30 PM by Doug Powers
MSNBC’s big scoop on Trump’s taxes backfires yugely
March 14, 2017 10:06 PM by Doug Powers
Categories: Donald Trump, Media, Media Bias