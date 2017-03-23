What other nastiness does global warming have in store for us? Future president Chelsea Clinton explains
**Written by Doug Powers
If you’re on the Left and thinking about running for political office, the first thing you need to do — even if you have famous parents — is get in good with the party’s religious leaders:
Everybody panic… again. I can already envision the ads combining the two issues, starring Al Gore and Wilford Brimley.
For some reason the party of “settled science” sure loves fear mongering articles that use the words “might,” “could,” “if,” “suggests,” “would,” “speculates” and “may.”
Chelsea Clinton’s foray into global warming panic-peddling could be part of her emergency training so the influence peddling dynasty doesn’t fizzle out:
Blame the threat of global warming, because if somebody doesn’t carry on the family business, things are going to get heated at a certain home in Chappaqua.
(h/t Twitchy)
