Paul Ryan on scrapped AHCA: Americans ‘living with Obamacare for the foreseeable future’

By Doug Powers  •  March 24, 2017 03:53 PM

Here’s a little bit of Friday news that would have been called “breaking” if I’d been able to break on it earlier, but the American Health Care Act will not be happening:

House Speaker Paul Ryan sensationally pulled his Obamacare repeal bill from the floor Friday, a day after President Donald Trump had threatened to walk away from health care reform if he didn’t get a vote.

After a dramatic day on Capitol Hill, Ryan rushed from the White House to Capitol Hill to tell Trump he did not have the votes to pass the measure, the culmination of seven years of Republican efforts to eradicate President Barack Obama’s proudest domestic achievement.

As Ryan presented the dire vote totals in his meeting with Trump, he explicitly recommended the President pull the bill, according to a senior GOP official. The decision was ultimately Trump’s. Trump made the call at 3 p.m., as the rest of House leadership was gathering in Ryan’s office.

Speaker Paul Ryan:

President Trump:

Trump said Obamacare will “explode” before too long, which won’t be surprising.

Before the bill was scrapped, projection was the order of the day for Nancy Pelosi:

And that “moral monstrosity” accusation came direct from the mouth of a Margaret Sanger Award winner, so you know it’s credible.

