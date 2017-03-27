Hillary’s going to need some ice to put on this burn from Joe Biden

**Written by Doug Powers

Just because Joe Biden is out of office doesn’t mean he’s retired from the zinger game:

“I had planned on running for president and although it would have been a very difficult primary, I think I could have won,” he said. “I don’t know, maybe not. But I thought I could have won.”

“I had a lot of data and I was fairly confident that if I were the Democratic Party’s nominee, I had a better than even chance of being president,” Biden continued.

Biden explained that he didn’t regret the time he was able to spend with his son Beau Biden, who later died after battling cancer.

“But do I regret not being president? Yes,” Biden said. “I was the best qualified.”