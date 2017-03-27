Hillary’s going to need some ice to put on this burn from Joe Biden
|Tweet
**Written by Doug Powers
Just because Joe Biden is out of office doesn’t mean he’s retired from the zinger game:
“I had planned on running for president and although it would have been a very difficult primary, I think I could have won,” he said. “I don’t know, maybe not. But I thought I could have won.”
“I had a lot of data and I was fairly confident that if I were the Democratic Party’s nominee, I had a better than even chance of being president,” Biden continued.
Biden explained that he didn’t regret the time he was able to spend with his son Beau Biden, who later died after battling cancer.
“But do I regret not being president? Yes,” Biden said. “I was the best qualified.”
Ouch! By “best qualified” Joe might mean that he knows where Wisconsin is. In any case, so much for Biden being chosen to be future Dem presidential nominee Chelsea Clinton’s running mate.
*****
To make Hillary’s day even worse, Disney World is installing “mechanical Trump” in the Hall of Presidents:
Rumor has is Disney World’s constructing a “mechanical Hillary” that will wander around Enchanted Forest.
**Written by Doug Powers
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
Donna Brazile admits tipping off Hillary campaign, but the Russians made her do it (Sunday open thread)
March 19, 2017 10:20 AM by Doug Powers
Hillary Clinton urges supporters to stand up and Resist™ — Not requested: ‘Learn about how the Electoral College works’
March 9, 2017 04:29 PM by Doug Powers
At last, a website that allows Hillary fans to exist in a comforting alternate reality (open thread)
February 19, 2017 10:39 AM by Doug Powers
Ninth Circuit keeps Trump’s travel ban blocked; Hillary rubs it in from undisclosed location nowhere near the White House
February 9, 2017 09:00 PM by Doug Powers
Hillary Clinton stakes claim on future in name of liberal women who shouldn’t have to wonder why they’re not ahead by 50 points
February 7, 2017 11:01 AM by Doug Powers
Categories: Democrats, Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton