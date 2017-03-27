Did You Know...

   

Hillary’s going to need some ice to put on this burn from Joe Biden

By Doug Powers  •  March 27, 2017

**Written by Doug Powers

Just because Joe Biden is out of office doesn’t mean he’s retired from the zinger game:

“I had planned on running for president and although it would have been a very difficult primary, I think I could have won,” he said. “I don’t know, maybe not. But I thought I could have won.”

“I had a lot of data and I was fairly confident that if I were the Democratic Party’s nominee, I had a better than even chance of being president,” Biden continued.

Biden explained that he didn’t regret the time he was able to spend with his son Beau Biden, who later died after battling cancer.

“But do I regret not being president? Yes,” Biden said. “I was the best qualified.”

Ouch! By “best qualified” Joe might mean that he knows where Wisconsin is. In any case, so much for Biden being chosen to be future Dem presidential nominee Chelsea Clinton’s running mate.

To make Hillary’s day even worse, Disney World is installing “mechanical Trump” in the Hall of Presidents:

Rumor has is Disney World’s constructing a “mechanical Hillary” that will wander around Enchanted Forest.

