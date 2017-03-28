Great moments in headline downplay, part 2,538
**Written by Doug Powers
First off, the gist of the story:
A Washington State woman under a court order to stay away from the area of the White House was arrested for the third time in a week overnight after she scaled a fence at the nearby U.S. Treasury, the Secret Service said Sunday.
Uniformed Secret Service officers arrested the woman after an alarm was sounded about 2:15 a.m. Sunday, the agency said. The woman had successfully scaled the fence at the Treasury’s southeast corner, at 15th Street NW a block east of the White House, the agency said.
She was charged with unlawful entry and contempt of court, said the Secret Service, which confirmed that she was the same woman who was arrested Tuesday night after she was left dangling on the inside of a fence at the White House when her shoelaces got tangled up in the fence.
The three-time attempted White House fence-jumper is obviously part of the “bridges, not walls” crowd.
With that in mind, here’s the CNN take after running it through the passive headline generator:
“Mean president repeatedly refuses visit from downtrodden citizen.”
And yes, the ten-thousandth person to make a Hillary joke out of that story might win a prize.
(h/t Twitchy)
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
