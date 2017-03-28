Schadenfreude overload: Dem Sen. Coons says GOP using nuclear option on Gorsuch would be ‘tragic’
**Written by Doug Powers
Make some popcorn before reading this one:
Delaware Sen. Chris Coons said he doubts Neil Gorsuch will get the necessary 60 votes in the Senate to be confirmed to the Supreme Court, and that he is bracing for Republicans to go for the so-called nuclear option to push the Trump administration’s pick through without any support from Democrats.
“I think this is tragic,” Coons said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” about the nuclear option that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he may employ to get Gorsuch on the bench. “And on talking to friends on both sides of the aisle, we’ve got a lot of senators concerned about where we’re headed. There’s Republicans still very mad at us over the 2013 change to the filibuster rule, we’re mad at them for shutting down the government, they’re mad at us for Gorsuch, and we’re not headed in a good direction.”
I don’t recall any Dems telling Harry Reid he was “not headed in a good direction” when he did this:
Harry’s now retired, but he lives on in the Senate chamber where the exercise bands of his legacy continue to snap and injure his own party.
