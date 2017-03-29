Michael Moore informs world Obama’s pen & phone were only things keeping human race from extinction
President Donald Trump has signed orders overturning Obama’s climate change polices, and you know what that means? We’re dooooomed!
Moore would give an exact date of the human race’s Trump-induced extinction but he doesn’t want to appear to be exaggerating. What was keeping humanity from extinction before Obama and his pen & phone took office is anybody’s guess.
