PETA get an early jump on April Fools with this?
**Written by Doug Powers
Looks like PETA might have decided to start April Fools Day about 12 hours early:
Did you know that milk has long been a symbol used by white supremacists? pic.twitter.com/ojDffu1APq
— PETA (@peta) March 31, 2017
What a baseless cheap shot at our former president and his supporters:
