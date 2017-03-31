PETA get an early jump on April Fools with this?

By Doug Powers • March 31, 2017 08:56 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

Looks like PETA might have decided to start April Fools Day about 12 hours early:

Did you know that milk has long been a symbol used by white supremacists? pic.twitter.com/ojDffu1APq — PETA (@peta) March 31, 2017

What a baseless cheap shot at our former president and his supporters:

