Mass. state Rep. darn proud of tipping off illegals to rumored ICE raids
Written by Doug Powers
Early frontrunner for Dems 2020 nomination? Well, let’s not get ahead of ourselves, but she’s working hard to woo the progressives, that’s for sure:
A Massachusetts lawmaker is defending a Facebook post she made alerting immigrants to rumored ICE raids in Brockton.
The post set off a firestorm of responses and on Tuesday night, DuBois said she did nothing wrong.
“Passing information along that is already all over the community not only lets the people I represent know what is happening. It lets ICE know that everyone in Brockton is aware of their intended raid if there was one,” DuBois said, reading a statement aloud.
Asked whether she thought the post could be construed as obstructing justice, she replied, “No, I don’t.”
DuBois also said she did not see a problem with disseminating a rumor and admitted, she did not contact ICE before doing so.
[…]
ICE said it does not release information regarding future operations and does not conduct random sweeps, checkpoints or raids.
“Any person who actively incites panic or fear of law enforcement is doing a disservice to the community, endangering public safety and the very people they claim to support and represent,” ICE spokesman Shawn Neudauer said.
Here’s the first part of the Facebook post:
Regrets? None!
There goes somebody I’ll bet could be a rising star in Tom Perez’s “bridges not walls” DNC.
