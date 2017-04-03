Calif. Senate takes step toward ‘sanctuary state’ status, will inform Trump next time they demand federal aid

**Written by Doug Powers

There’s been talk of secession for California, but for now the progs there are trying to establish a state-wide “line item veto” of federal laws to which they take offense:

California lawmakers gave initial approval Monday to a measure that prevents law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration officials, a measure that proponents said rebukes President Donald Trump for his immigration crackdown.

It makes California a statewide sanctuary for many people who are in the country illegally.

The state Senate passed the measure on a 27-12 vote, sending it to the state Assembly over the objection of opponents who said it endangers the public by shielding felons from being deported.