Calif. Senate takes step toward ‘sanctuary state’ status, will inform Trump next time they demand federal aid

By Doug Powers  •  April 3, 2017 09:27 PM

There’s been talk of secession for California, but for now the progs there are trying to establish a state-wide “line item veto” of federal laws to which they take offense:

California lawmakers gave initial approval Monday to a measure that prevents law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration officials, a measure that proponents said rebukes President Donald Trump for his immigration crackdown.

It makes California a statewide sanctuary for many people who are in the country illegally.

The state Senate passed the measure on a 27-12 vote, sending it to the state Assembly over the objection of opponents who said it endangers the public by shielding felons from being deported.

State politicians’ minds might change the next time a requested check is coincidentally “delayed”:

California is first and foremost a sanctuary for progressives in denial about their “independence” on any level:

The federal government spends some $367.8 billion a year on California. That’s an average of about $9,500 for every woman, man and child in the state.

