Bipartisanship! Here’s Harry Reid encouraging GOP to use nuclear option for SCOTUS nominees
|Tweet
**Written by Doug Powers
Harry Reid’s set to make history today as first ex-senator to still manage to cast the deciding vote on a SCOTUS nominee. Back in 2013, when Dems were pretty sure they’d be in control of the Senate forever, Reid actually encouraged the Republicans to carry on with his precedent (via @ARsquared):
The GOP should have Reid’s brag put on a t-shirt to wear around this week:
Bonus: Dances With Identity Theft was also a fan of the nuclear option a few years ago:
“If Republicans continue to filibuster these highly qualified nominees for no reason other than to nullify the president’s constitutional authority, then senators not only have the right to change the filibuster rules, senators have a duty to change the filibuster rules,” Warren said.
Heap big backfire.
**Written by Doug Powers
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
Shocker: Politifact retracts ‘mostly true’ ruling on Syria claim because ‘subsequent events have proved Kerry wrong’
April 6, 2017 04:29 PM by Doug Powers
How selfless! Chuck Schumer offers to work with Republicans to find a SCOTUS nominee more acceptable to Dems
April 5, 2017 04:11 AM by Doug Powers
Former Obama adviser routinely not based in fact: These surveillance allegations have no basis in fact
April 4, 2017 12:25 PM by Doug Powers
Mass. state Rep. darn proud of tipping off illegals to rumored ICE raids
April 1, 2017 02:30 PM by Doug Powers
Schadenfreude overload: Dem Sen. Coons says GOP using nuclear option on Gorsuch would be ‘tragic’
March 28, 2017 10:19 AM by Doug Powers
Categories: Democrats, Harry Reid, Supreme Court