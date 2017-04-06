Bipartisanship! Here’s Harry Reid encouraging GOP to use nuclear option for SCOTUS nominees

By Doug Powers • April 6, 2017 07:59 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

Harry Reid’s set to make history today as first ex-senator to still manage to cast the deciding vote on a SCOTUS nominee. Back in 2013, when Dems were pretty sure they’d be in control of the Senate forever, Reid actually encouraged the Republicans to carry on with his precedent (via @ARsquared):

The GOP should have Reid’s brag put on a t-shirt to wear around this week:

Bonus: Dances With Identity Theft was also a fan of the nuclear option a few years ago:

“If Republicans continue to filibuster these highly qualified nominees for no reason other than to nullify the president’s constitutional authority, then senators not only have the right to change the filibuster rules, senators have a duty to change the filibuster rules,” Warren said.

Heap big backfire.

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Disqus