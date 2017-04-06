Shocker: Politifact retracts ‘mostly true’ ruling on Syria claim because ‘subsequent events have proved Kerry wrong’
|Tweet
**Written by Doug Powers
Just three years ago, the Obama administration super genius in charge of the State Department was engaged in another attempt to pat himself on the back:
Politifact, apparently ignoring the red flag word “declared,” found the “chemical weapons have been removed from Syria” claim to be “mostly true.” Recent horrors, however, have convinced them to retract that:
“We don’t know key details about the reported chemical attack in Syria on April 4, 2017, but it raises two clear possibilities: Either Syria never fully complied with its 2013 promise to reveal all of its chemical weapons; or it did, but then converted otherwise non-lethal chemicals to military uses,” the site wrote.
“One way or another, subsequent events have proved Kerry wrong,” PolitiFact concluded.
Don’t worry though, I’m totally sure Kerry got this right:
I have a feeling in coming years we’re going to be reading “subsequent events have proved Kerry wrong” a lot in updates from the so-called “fact checkers.”
**Written by Doug Powers
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
Bipartisanship! Here’s Harry Reid encouraging GOP to use nuclear option for SCOTUS nominees
April 6, 2017 07:59 AM by Doug Powers
How selfless! Chuck Schumer offers to work with Republicans to find a SCOTUS nominee more acceptable to Dems
April 5, 2017 04:11 AM by Doug Powers
Former Obama adviser routinely not based in fact: These surveillance allegations have no basis in fact
April 4, 2017 12:25 PM by Doug Powers
Mass. state Rep. darn proud of tipping off illegals to rumored ICE raids
April 1, 2017 02:30 PM by Doug Powers
Schadenfreude overload: Dem Sen. Coons says GOP using nuclear option on Gorsuch would be ‘tragic’
March 28, 2017 10:19 AM by Doug Powers
Categories: Democrats, Harry Reid, Supreme Court