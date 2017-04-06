Shocker: Politifact retracts ‘mostly true’ ruling on Syria claim because ‘subsequent events have proved Kerry wrong’

By Doug Powers • April 6, 2017 04:29 PM

Just three years ago, the Obama administration super genius in charge of the State Department was engaged in another attempt to pat himself on the back:

Politifact, apparently ignoring the red flag word “declared,” found the “chemical weapons have been removed from Syria” claim to be “mostly true.” Recent horrors, however, have convinced them to retract that:

“We don’t know key details about the reported chemical attack in Syria on April 4, 2017, but it raises two clear possibilities: Either Syria never fully complied with its 2013 promise to reveal all of its chemical weapons; or it did, but then converted otherwise non-lethal chemicals to military uses,” the site wrote. “One way or another, subsequent events have proved Kerry wrong,” PolitiFact concluded.

Don’t worry though, I’m totally sure Kerry got this right:

I have a feeling in coming years we’re going to be reading “subsequent events have proved Kerry wrong” a lot in updates from the so-called “fact checkers.”

