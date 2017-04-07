AP & Time get in on the ‘fake news’ fun with nuclear option memory loss (Harry WHO?)

By Doug Powers • April 7, 2017 10:57 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

The Senate confirmed Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court Friday with a little help from then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid’s filibuster reform in 2013:

No, thank you, Harry!

Anyway, in October of last year, Reid, who had already unwittingly dropped a ticking bomb down the Democrats’ shorts, was quite pleased with himself because his 2013 move meant he’d set the stage for Dems to stop any Republican attempts to block the SCOTUS nominations of the inevitable next President of the United States, Hillary “just run out the clock everything will be fine” Clinton:

Outgoing Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) said he is confident that he has laid the groundwork for Democrats to nuke the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees if they win back the Senate in November. Envisioning Hillary Clinton in the White House and Democrats controlling the Senate, Reid warned that if a Senate Republican minority block her Supreme Court nominee, he is confident the party won’t hesitate to change the filibuster rules again.

Oh, he sure “laid the groundwork.” Fast forward to Friday: With Harry Reid’s prediction of a Dem majority in the Senate and Hillary Clinton in the White House having been a bigger failed gamble than the time he bet the bedroom doorknob was a sturdy enough place to hook an exercise band, the Senate Republicans (and ultimately a handful of Democrats) confirmed President Trump’s nominee, Neil Gorsuch.

With all that in mind, what impression do you get from the Associated Press’s headline?

The AP article doesn’t even mention the history behind Senate filibuster reform until the 13th paragraph, and never mentions Reid by name.

Time Magazine got in on the AP’s action too:

First of all, you can’t “tear up” the Senate rules short of a coup, and second, there was no change in the “rules”:

The “fake news” hacks were busy this week.

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Disqus