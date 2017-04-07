Hillary Clinton: I’d have won if not for Russian hackers forcing me to run a terrible campaign

By Doug Powers • April 7, 2017 01:29 PM

It’s now official: The only person or entity Hillary Clinton has not blamed for her election loss is… Hillary Clinton:

Hillary Clinton left no doubt on Thursday that she believes Russia contributed to her defeat by interfering in the election, condemning what she called Moscow’s “weaponization of information.” “I didn’t fully understand how impactful that was,” Mrs. Clinton said at a women’s conference in New York. She said she was convinced that intrusions into Democratic Party leaders’ emails were carried out by Russian hackers under orders from President Vladimir V. Putin and aided by so-called online trolls and social media bots to spread disinformation. “It is something that Putin has used inside Russia, outside Russia to great effect,” Mrs. Clinton said, and she called for an independent investigation into Russian involvement.

Keep clinging to that floating door, Rose!

By Clinton’s own measure, she is now a threat to democracy:

The Russians were somehow able to hack the Clinton campaign and program them to believe their candidate wasn’t very likable and adjust the schedule accordingly:

Hillary Clinton has held significantly fewer campaign events than Donald Trump over the last 2½ months and far fewer than the nominees in the previous two presidential elections, according to a Globe review of the candidates’ travels.

[…]

Strategists in both parties said it also reflected Clinton’s risk-averse style and her campaign’s calculation that she benefits by receding from the spotlight and allowing it to shine on Trump’s scandals and incendiary remarks.

The crafty hackers also got into the Clinton campaign’s map of the U.S. and discreetly removed some states so they’d forget about them:

Russian hackers also were able to force the 2016 Dem nominee to repeatedly reinforce the impression that she’s a serial liar:

Wow, those Russian hackers really know their stuff.

Update: A full list of everybody Hillary’s blamed for her loss this week is here.

