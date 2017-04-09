Lean Floor-ward: MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell is Putin down a Trump/Syria theory (Sunday open thread)

By Doug Powers • April 9, 2017 09:39 AM

The annual spring “oil change and mower blade sharpening” extravaganza has arrived, so I’ll be in the garage for a bit. In the meantime, let’s light the candle on another Sunday open thread. A few starters…

You want a conspiracy theory about the U.S. missile strike on a Syrian airbase? You got it:

LAWRENCE O’DONNELL, MSNBC: Wouldn’t it be nice if it was just completely, totally, absolutely impossible to suspect that Vladimir Putin orchestrated what happened in Syria this week, so that his friend in the White House could have a big night, with missiles and all of the praise he has picked up over the last 24 hours? Wouldn’t it be so nice if you couldn’t even in your wildest dreams imagine a scenario like that? I don’t know what it is. Is it a two percent chance? Is is a 50 percent chance? Is it, I don’t know. But I don’t think it’s a zero percent chance, and it used to be with every other President besides Donald Trump.

Wouldn’t it also be nice to in your wildest dreams imagine a day going by without something unhinged and nuts being said on MSNBC? That one was even too far out for Rachel Maddow, who I was a little surprised didn’t accuse Trump of keeping his tax returns at Shayrat Airfield and then using dozens of cruise missiles to vaporize them.

Perhaps the funniest part of that is O’Donnell’s assumption that there was a “zero percent chance” Obama would have orchestrated anything with the Russians.

*****

I don’t think CNN’s interview with a survivor of a 2013 chemical weapons attack in Syria went the way the left would have liked. If you’re in a hurry, fast forward to 1:10 for the lead-in to a Hillary Clinton clip slamming Trump on refugees. Here’s Kassem Eid setting fire to the Dem talking points:

That raises a great point. The other day some talking head on TV was saying “if the U.S. government started gassing its own citizens you would never want another country to be against taking in refugees from your country.” I’d like to think enough Americans would want to stay and take back their government instead of becoming refugees to another land, and the Founders planned accordingly in the Constitution.

*****

Irony of the Week: Elizabeth Warren’s upset that Trump used Tomahawks against Syria:

*****

The winner of Planned Parenthood’s Margaret Sanger Award weighs in:

It depends on what your definition of “children” is, right Nancy?

*****

Dan Rather, the Godfather of Fake News, has had it with the media’s treatment of Trump this past week:

The number of members of the press who have lauded the actions last night as “presidential” is concerning. War must never be considered a public relations operation. It is not a way for an Administration to gain a narrative. It is a step into a dangerous unknown and its full impact is impossible to predict, especially in the immediate wake of the first strike.

Because when you look at the mainstream media the first thing you think is “pro-Trump bias.”

*****

This New York Times headline is interesting:

How I read that: “Hillary Clinton: She can stop lying now.”

*****

Last but not least, RIP comedian and U.S. Navy vet Don Rickles.

Here’s one of my favorite moments from the Tonight Show when Rickles crashed Carson’s interview with Frank Sinatra:

Have a good Sunday all!

