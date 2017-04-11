Suck it, Electoral College! Planned Parenthood proclaims Hillary Clinton a ‘Champion of the Century’
During the last election cycle, Planned Parenthood dropped tens of millions of dollars in order to elect Democrats because if that didn’t happen they’d need to fight for taxpayer funding harder than ever. Their efforts turned out to be a helluva self-fulfilling prophecy, but now PP has to give Hillary Clinton some sort of accolade for the kinda-sorta effort. Here she goes:
The nation’s largest abortion provider, Planned Parenthood, announced last week that at their centennial gala in May, they will be honoring Hillary Clinton with the “Champion of the Century Award” for “her 40 years of service to women and girls in this country.”
This is not the first time Hillary Clinton has received an award from the abortion giant. In 2014 as Secretary of State, Clinton received the organization’s “highest honor, the PPFA Margaret Sanger Award,” for “her unwavering support of women’s health and rights throughout her public service career.”
Clinton called that award a “great privilege,” saying, “the overarching mission of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the cause of reproductive freedom that you continue to advance today is as relevant in our world now as it was 100 years ago.”
Planned Parenthood offers the award in no small part due to Hillary’s lifelong commitment to irony:
A hanging scroll wouldn’t provide enough space on which to write all the disclaimers to that.
