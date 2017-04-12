Animal magnitude: Mexican study concludes Trump’s border plan would be catastrophic for wildlife
**Written by Doug Powers
In case the open borders crowd feels they’re losing the argument, they can now turn discussion about the “wall” into an “animal rights” debate:
A study by Mexico’s top university has revealed that at least 800 species of wildlife will be adversely affected by President Trump’s planned 2,000-mile border wall with Mexico.
Research published by ecologists from the Mexican National Autonomous University has shown that an impassable physical barrier placed into ecosystems inhabited by jaguars, black bears and bighorn sheep will so disrupt patterns of migration as to cause a “natural catastrophe.”
“The U.S.-Mexico border is made up of mountains, jungle, coastline and many other diverse ecosystems,” Professor Gerardo Ceballos, who led the investigation published last week, told Fox News. “Wildlife has populated these regions for millions of years, and has always had freedom of movement to hunt, reproduce and migrate. To make these animals suffer as a result of man’s political agenda is entirely immoral.”
If they’re interested in helping animals maybe they should start by publishing warnings about leftist “environmentalist” protest sites.
I laughed at the NY Post’s take:
I’m guessing an eagle could figure out a way to get over a fence, but maybe I’ve got too much confidence in nature.
**Written by Doug Powers
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
