A few reactions to MOAB being dropped that might make you want to go off the grid and start an Alapaca farm

The “Massive Ordnance Air Blast” bomb being dropped on ISIS caves Afghanistan caused a tear in the space-time continuum on Thursday, which sent the universe tumbling to a violent end. At least that’s what it seemed like from reading some outlets.
Here are five scorching hot takes I ran across after news of the MOAB hit the wires, and this list is not comprehensive:
1) USA Today was desperately trying to link the MOAB with the Hiroshima bomb:
That graphic’s pretty scary if you don’t read the “explosive yield” part (which they initially got way wrong).
2) The “distraction” angle was a big one:
Previous comment is Hillary Clinton-approved.
3) MoveOn.org assumed that A) One of the bombs cost $300 million, and B) It was used to bomb schools and hospitals in Afghanistan:
Did the Left play the “hey, we could have funded ______ instead” with the pallet of cash Team Obama sent to the world’s #1 state sponsor of terror Iran?
4) The Los Angeles Times initially reported it was “not immediately clear” why a bomb of this magnitude was used on a group of terrorists a certain former president once dubbed the “JV squad”:
Maybe Captain Obvious would like to take a crack at answering that for them.
5) Last but not least, an education consultant who writes for “Inside Higher Ed,” emphasis on “high” apparently:
Job offers from Mother Jones and MSNBC incoming!
