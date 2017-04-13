Not the Onion: ‘Researchers’ find reason to dislike babies
|Tweet
**Written by Doug Powers
Take a deep breath, and proceed:
Have you ever looked at a baby and just admired the pure innocence of human life in its earliest stages? Well knock it off because that kid might already hate you!
Surprisingly enough that “study” was not commissioned by NARAL and Planned Parenthood.
**Written by Doug Powers
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
Posted in: Media
Lean Floor-ward: MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell is Putin down a Trump/Syria theory (Open thread)
April 9, 2017 09:39 AM by Doug Powers
Former Obama adviser routinely not based in fact: These surveillance allegations have no basis in fact
April 4, 2017 12:25 PM by Doug Powers
Schiff hits the fan: House Dem dials back Trump and Russia accusations (open thread)
April 2, 2017 10:23 AM by Doug Powers
Great moments in headline downplay, part 2,538
March 28, 2017 09:00 AM by Doug Powers
Paul Ryan on scrapped AHCA: Americans ‘living with Obamacare for the foreseeable future’
March 24, 2017 03:53 PM by Doug Powers
Categories: Media, Media Bias, Terrorist attacks