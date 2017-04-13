Did You Know...

   

Not the Onion: ‘Researchers’ find reason to dislike babies

Share
By Doug Powers  •  April 13, 2017 04:35 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

Take a deep breath, and proceed:

null

Have you ever looked at a baby and just admired the pure innocence of human life in its earliest stages? Well knock it off because that kid might already hate you!

Surprisingly enough that “study” was not commissioned by NARAL and Planned Parenthood.

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

blog comments powered by Disqus
Posted in: Media
Printer Friendly

Lean Floor-ward: MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell is Putin down a Trump/Syria theory (Open thread)

April 9, 2017 09:39 AM by Doug Powers

odonnell

Stretch!

Former Obama adviser routinely not based in fact: These surveillance allegations have no basis in fact

April 4, 2017 12:25 PM by Doug Powers

susanrice

Whatever

Schiff hits the fan: House Dem dials back Trump and Russia accusations (open thread)

April 2, 2017 10:23 AM by Doug Powers

schiffcnn

Narrative in search of supporting evidence

Great moments in headline downplay, part 2,538

March 28, 2017 09:00 AM by Doug Powers

right

Spin

Paul Ryan on scrapped AHCA: Americans ‘living with Obamacare for the foreseeable future’

March 24, 2017 03:53 PM by Doug Powers

paulryan

Life in the majority ain’t easy


Categories: Media, Media Bias, Terrorist attacks

Follow me on Twitter Follow me on Facebook