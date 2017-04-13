Not the Onion: ‘Researchers’ find reason to dislike babies

By Doug Powers • April 13, 2017 04:35 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

Take a deep breath, and proceed:

Have you ever looked at a baby and just admired the pure innocence of human life in its earliest stages? Well knock it off because that kid might already hate you!

Surprisingly enough that “study” was not commissioned by NARAL and Planned Parenthood.

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Disqus