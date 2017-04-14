EPA bureaucrats’ fitness to battle climate change takes another hit as Scott Pruitt axes redundant gym memberships
**Written by Doug Powers
We’ll have to wait and see how the MSM spins this into a “Mother Earth hardest hit” kind of a story, but I’m sure they’ll find a way:
Pruitt was on “Fox and Friends,” where he was asked about documents released Wednesday that show EPA employees spent more than $15,000 on gym memberships outside of the free services they were already being given.
“Well, the gym memberships ended yesterday, it was quite something to hear about that,” Pruitt said. He said the agency is investigating the matter, saying “it was the previous administration that granted those gym memberships,” which “were rather expensive.”
“It was something that needed to end.”
The gym payments were disclosed by the conservative group Americans for Tax Reform. A receipt from the purchase showed that the EPA office on the campus of the University of Nevada in Las Vegas had charged $14,799.63 one year ago to buy 37 “1 Year Super Sport” packages at 24 Hour Fitness.
The gym memberships were bought although the EPA employees have access to the university’s fitness accommodations.
To repeat: The memberships were purchased even though the agency already had free access to the gym. The purchases were apparently made by the EPA’s “Department of Redundant Procurement Department.” The working philosophy at the EPA under Obama admin leadership was that you can never be in too good a shape when it comes to battling man-made climate change!
