Hillary Clinton reportedly apologized to Obama after the election (for WHAT?)

By Doug Powers  •  April 18, 2017 01:59 PM

Now’s about the time the “inside stories” about election night 2016 emerge. Here’s one:

The book revealed that Hillary Clinton “softly” apologized to then-President Obama on the election night after he called to urge her to concede, according to a Washington Post book review.

According to Allen and Parnes, Obama pressured Clinton to concede first through White House political director David Simas, who called Clinton’s campaign manager Robby Mook.

“POTUS doesn’t think it’s wise to drag this out,” Simas said.

When Clinton continued to wait, Obama called her himself to urge her to concede. He then repeated the message to Clinton’s campaign chairman, John Podesta.

“You need to concede,” Obama said.

Clinton then conceded to Trump over the phone, saying, “congratulations Donald.” Just a short time later Obama was back on the phone with Clinton.

“Mr. President,” Clinton said. “I’m sorry.”

I’m a little confused… why would Hillary have apologized to Obama if it was all Russia’s fault?

Furthermore it all would have had to happen on Obama’s watch, and Hillary apologized to him? The discrepancies are obviously more palatable to Clinton and the DNC than the simple reality of it all.

