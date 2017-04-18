Motive sure to stump many after several people killed in Fresno by suspect who hated ‘white devils’ and shouted ‘Allahu akbar’
**Written by Doug Powers
Awful news out of Fresno, Calif. on Tuesday:
A Fresno man known for advocating black separatism and making militant comments on social media shot and killed three people in downtown Fresno on Tuesday before surrendering to authorities and uttering the phrase, “Allahu akbar,” according to the Fresno Police Department.
The suspect was identified as Kori Ali Muhammad, a 39-year-old man who was wanted in connection with the shooting death of a security guard outside a motel Thursday, Police Chief Jerry Dyer said. The FBI has been notified of the shooting deaths.
Dyer said the victims were white men, and two of the men were clients of a local Catholic charity. They were leaving that building and shot nearby, he said. Muhammad is black.
Muhammad is suspected of killing another person earlier in the day.
As you might expect, the motive of the suspect with a dislike of “white devils” who police say shouted “Allahu akbar” could take some time for many to untangle:
Somewhere, former AG Loretta Lynch is totally stumped and John Kerry’s wishing he was still at the State Department to pin the blame on air conditioning.
The Associated Press took it upon themselves to do a little spin job on the suspect’s words:
Thanks for the translation. The AP would have tweeted that the suspect yelled “Allahu akbar” but they weren’t positive he didn’t say “All of you look there’s a stocked bar!”
