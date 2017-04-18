Sweatin’ to the Totalitarian Oldies: Olympian/MP candidate lauds 2 national anti-obesity paragons

**Written by Doug Powers

Here’s an athlete and aspiring British politician with a “glass is half full” attitude. The downsides to living under a totalitarian regime — forced labor camps, brutal oppression, scarcity, unannounced visits from Sean Penn — are obvious, but the visionary can spot and appreciate an upside: You lose a few pounds:

Olympic champion James Cracknell has fired the starting gun on his bid to become an MP – but his race has started shakily after he praised North Korea’s approach to tackling obesity.

A UN report released last month revealed damning statistics showing nearly half its population is going hungry due to food shortages.

But, appearing on Sky News, the two-time rowing gold medallist – who wants to run for Parliament to get Britain fitter – listed North Korea and Cuba as the only two countries in the world to have a ‘handle on obesity.’

‘If you think of the two countries that have a handle on obesity, what do you think they are?

Anchor Sarah-Jane Mee replied: ‘Do you know what? I’m stumped there, I don’t know.’

‘North Korea and Cuba,’ Cracknell replies. ‘They’re quite controlling on behavioural trends. It’ll have to be worked and you’ll have to get people to buy into it