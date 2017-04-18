Sweatin’ to the Totalitarian Oldies: Olympian/MP candidate lauds 2 national anti-obesity paragons
|Tweet
**Written by Doug Powers
Here’s an athlete and aspiring British politician with a “glass is half full” attitude. The downsides to living under a totalitarian regime — forced labor camps, brutal oppression, scarcity, unannounced visits from Sean Penn — are obvious, but the visionary can spot and appreciate an upside: You lose a few pounds:
Olympic champion James Cracknell has fired the starting gun on his bid to become an MP – but his race has started shakily after he praised North Korea’s approach to tackling obesity.
A UN report released last month revealed damning statistics showing nearly half its population is going hungry due to food shortages.
But, appearing on Sky News, the two-time rowing gold medallist – who wants to run for Parliament to get Britain fitter – listed North Korea and Cuba as the only two countries in the world to have a ‘handle on obesity.’
‘If you think of the two countries that have a handle on obesity, what do you think they are?
Anchor Sarah-Jane Mee replied: ‘Do you know what? I’m stumped there, I don’t know.’
‘North Korea and Cuba,’ Cracknell replies. ‘They’re quite controlling on behavioural trends. It’ll have to be worked and you’ll have to get people to buy into it
Regular people don’t really “buy into” communism — well, not many anyway:
When you look at Kim Jong-un the first thing you think is “anti-obesity fitness guru.” As for Cuba, the only thing Cracknell’s opinion is missing for full ironic effect is a big thumbs-up from Castro brothers superfan Michael Moore.
**Written by Doug Powers
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
The metaphor gods were smiling upon Fidel Castro’s funeral procession
December 5, 2016 05:28 AM by Doug Powers
Nobody promotes freedom abroad like Obama! ‘Decide what works’ between communism, socialism or capitalism and go with it
March 25, 2016 05:37 PM by Doug Powers
Obama’s flight(s) to Argentina proved how serious he is about acting on climate change
March 25, 2016 06:22 AM by Doug Powers
Hope & ‘Che’nge: Obama has revolutionary photo op in Cuba
March 21, 2016 08:10 PM by Doug Powers
BS detector overload: WH says Cuba will have no say over which dissidents Obama talks to during visit
March 5, 2016 05:15 AM by Doug Powers
Categories: Barack Obama, Cuba, Gitmo