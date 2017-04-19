Hold your breath! The Nation spots even MORE problems for Syrians to deal with
**Written by Doug Powers
The news just keeps getting worse. Al Gore, where are you?
In other words: “Yeah, that was horrible, but also think before you exhale, science deniers!”
It contains this passage:
In 2016, as with the previous two years, the world put 32 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. CO2 is a deadly greenhouse gas that turned Venus into a torrid hellhole hot enough to melt lead.
Buried lede: Apparently there was a capitalist-induced industrial revolution on Venus that caused that planet’s problem — and we’re next!
Also, if you bet that the word “Frankendrought” would appear in the article, go to the window and collect your winnings.
**Written by Doug Powers
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
