Hold your breath! The Nation spots even MORE problems for Syrians to deal with

By Doug Powers • April 19, 2017 04:29 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

The news just keeps getting worse. Al Gore, where are you?

In other words: “Yeah, that was horrible, but also think before you exhale, science deniers!”

It contains this passage:

In 2016, as with the previous two years, the world put 32 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. CO2 is a deadly greenhouse gas that turned Venus into a torrid hellhole hot enough to melt lead.

Buried lede: Apparently there was a capitalist-induced industrial revolution on Venus that caused that planet’s problem — and we’re next!

Also, if you bet that the word “Frankendrought” would appear in the article, go to the window and collect your winnings.

(h/t Junk Science)

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Disqus