DNC version of ‘Where’s Waldo’? Try and find the ‘unity’ in the Dems’ ‘unity tour’
**Written by Doug Powers
The Dems’ “unity tour” — not unlike how Hillary Clinton’s premature mid-2016 victory lap around the U.S. (with the exception of certain swing states) ended up being short on victory — is missing some “unity”:
The DNC’s unity tour this week, headlined jointly by party Chairman Tom Perez and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, has gotten off to a rocky start.
[…]
When the leader of the Maine Young Democrats asked the crowd what brought them to the rally, the audience erupted in “Bernie” cheers.
The leader followed up by asking, “Maybe you came through because you are curious about the new DNC chairman and the future of Democratic politics?” — and the crowd cut her off with boos.
Things moved downhill quickly from there.
Bask in the unity:
Bathe in the unity:
Be cleansed by the unity:
The addition of an anti-abortion Nebraska mayoral candidate to a Democratic National Committee “unity tour” sparked blowback from the left on Thursday.
Democrat Heath Mello, a Bernie Sanders-backed candidate for mayor of Omaha, is scheduled to appear with Sanders and Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.), the DNC’s new deputy chair, at a sold-out rally on Thursday.
[…]
“The actions today by the DNC to embrace and support a candidate for office who will strip women — one of the most critical constituencies for the party — of our basic rights and freedom is not only disappointing, it is politically stupid,” NARAL Pro-Choice America President Ilyse Hogue said in a statement.
An emergency expansion is being done on the “basket of deplorables” as we speak, in the name of DNC “unity.”
