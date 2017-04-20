Team Clinton’s search for which ex-staffers told journos why Hillary wasn’t 50 points ahead reportedly escalates
Hillary’s search to find out why she wasn’t 50 points ahead and how those things ended up in a book is ongoing:
There is a witch hunt under way among Clinton’s presidential campaign staffers after the release of the autopsy book, “Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Campaign” by journalists Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes.
We’re told the details in the book, which depicts the campaign as inept, “could only have come from someone in the inner circle.” Dennis Cheng, the finance director of Clinton’s presidential campaign, has been sending out messages to determine where the leaks came from.
One source said, “The knives are out to find the people who spoke about the campaign to the authors of this book. Dennis has been texting prominent campaign staffers, asking who talked. He’s on a witch hunt to find out who talked to save their own skin, throwing Hillary and her campaign manager Robby Mook under the bus.”
Gosh, it’s sounding less and less like Russia had much to do with Clinton’s loss, but Hillary’s still not searching for the reason in the right place: A mirror.
*****
The culprit Hillary’s looking for is probably not Huma Abedin, because she might want to keep that valuable information to herself for the time being:
The book, “Weiner’d to Death: How the Hopes and Dreams of a LOT of People Were Dashed,” could be released later this year.
