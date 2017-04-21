Cute: ‘Old school journalists’ concerned Gayle King jeopardized MSM objectivity by partying with Obamas

**Written by Doug Powers

Among those spotted recently on billionaire David Geffen’s superyacht were Bruce Springsteen, Tom Hanks, the Obamas, Oprah Winfrey and her longtime friend Gayle King, who is a co-host of “CBS This Morning.” Supposedly there are “old-school journalists” who are concerned King’s jeopardizing their industry’s objectivity cred:

A source told Page Six on Thursday that CBS journalists are “pissed and raving mad” at King for vacationing with the Obamas while she anchors a news program that covers the White House.

“The ‘Capital J’ journalists are pissed and raving mad that she was on a yacht with the Obamas over the weekend. The old-school people were talking about it. She shouldn’t be doing that,” the source said. “She’s an anchor of a news program that covers the White House. You’re held to a different standard.”

“It’s one thing to be friendly. It’s another thing to go vacationing on a yacht,” the source added.

In particular, veteran journalist Charlie Rose, King’s co-anchor on “CBS This Morning,” was unhappy with King galavanting with the former first couple in French Polynesia.

“Charlie wasn’t pleased. I thought he and Gayle got along, but when things like this happen, it makes the show look bad,” the source told Page Six.