Cute: ‘Old school journalists’ concerned Gayle King jeopardized MSM objectivity by partying with Obamas

By Doug Powers  •  April 21, 2017 01:07 PM

Among those spotted recently on billionaire David Geffen’s superyacht were Bruce Springsteen, Tom Hanks, the Obamas, Oprah Winfrey and her longtime friend Gayle King, who is a co-host of “CBS This Morning.” Supposedly there are “old-school journalists” who are concerned King’s jeopardizing their industry’s objectivity cred:

A source told Page Six on Thursday that CBS journalists are “pissed and raving mad” at King for vacationing with the Obamas while she anchors a news program that covers the White House.

“The ‘Capital J’ journalists are pissed and raving mad that she was on a yacht with the Obamas over the weekend. The old-school people were talking about it. She shouldn’t be doing that,” the source said. “She’s an anchor of a news program that covers the White House. You’re held to a different standard.”

“It’s one thing to be friendly. It’s another thing to go vacationing on a yacht,” the source added.

In particular, veteran journalist Charlie Rose, King’s co-anchor on “CBS This Morning,” was unhappy with King galavanting with the former first couple in French Polynesia.

“Charlie wasn’t pleased. I thought he and Gayle got along, but when things like this happen, it makes the show look bad,” the source told Page Six.

Anybody want to tell them there’s not much objectivity cred left in the MSM to jeopardize? If there’s any “old school journalist” anger directed at King might have less to do with her partying with the Obamas and more to do with the fact they weren’t invited.

