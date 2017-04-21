MSNBC’s Maddow spots REAL cause of Venezuela crises (Clue from Captain Obvious: Rhymes with ‘grump’)
Written by Doug Powers
MSNBC has certainly managed to provide the progressive left with a narrative about the implosion in Venezuela:
I for one was shocked — No blame for climate change?
Is this even more embarrassing than Maddow’s self-inflicted beclowning on Trump’s taxes? You make the call:
“There have been weeks and weeks and weeks of rioting and violent protests,” says Maddow. “And now today, Venezuelans are enraged anew by this brand new FEC filing from the White House, which shows … while Venezuelans have been rioting in the streets, while there have been acute food shortages and medicine shortages in Venezuela.”
As Maddow continues, she does not mention the government’s socialist policies, and overreaching regulations that have lead to much of the country’s shortages of everything from food to medicine. Nor does Maddow mention the government’s seizure of businesses, including a GM car plant, that were forced to halt operations, costing thousands of jobs.
Venezuela’s state-run oil company reportedly donated (through a subsidiary) $500,000 toward Trump’s inauguration last year. That MUST be what caused all the trouble in Venezuela, because just a few years ago the country got a Triple-A economic rating from an infallible source:
Well in that case what’s going on in Venezuela right now has got to be Trump’s fault.
