Speak your mind in Howard Dean's First Amendment seminar (Restrictions apply)
Written by Doug Powers
Former Vermont governor and presidential candidate Howard Dean apparently backs those who don’t think Ann Coulter should speak at Berkeley (supposed birthplace of the free speech movement turned safe space harbor for snowflakes disaffected by same). Why? Well, it’s a matter of constitutional interpretation:
Squint hard at the Constitution and it’s right there in fine print under the First Amendment disclaimer “*except for the stuff Howard Dean disagrees with.”
Written by Doug Powers
Categories: Feature Story, Politics