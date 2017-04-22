Earth Day horror! Bill Nye upset CNN’s panel included somebody who disagrees with him
This guy wetting himself and getting his bow tie in a wad over any challenge whatsoever to his tightly held religious belief is simply hilarious:
TV personality Bill Nye criticized CNN on New Day Saturday for letting a skeptic of man-made climate change participate in a panel discussion.
“I will say, much as I love CNN, you’re doing a disservice by having one climate change skeptic, and not 97 or 98 scientists or engineers concerned about climate change,” Nye contended.
Nye appeared with May Boeve of the green action group 350.org and Princeton University physics professor William Happer, who has downplayed the impact of carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere. So despite the two-to-one slant in favor of the environmentalists, the former PBS host wasn’t satisfied.
[…]
Nye then retorted with his hint that CNN shouldn’t even bring on climate change skeptics. He later emphasized that “if you suppress science; if you pretend that climate change isn’t a real problem; you will fall behind other countries that do invest in science, that do invest in basic research.”
Two years ago Nye was with Obama and the pair torched some 10,000 gallons of jet fuel flying to an Earth Day event and he’s blaming Happer for not taking AGW seriously enough? What a joke:
Shorter Nye: Why isn’t that guy in jail yet?
