Public servant with 3 homes thinks rich people own too many cars and yachts; Plus: Obama returns (Sunday open thread)

By Doug Powers • April 23, 2017 10:48 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

This Sunday open thread can be considered launched.

A few things to kick it off…

The wind-up:

And the pitch:

Notice that Bernie didn’t ask how many houses socialist “public servants” need.

Also, the people who manufacture and sell yachts and high end cars probably really appreciate Bernie’s caring for the working class so much that he’s telling the rich not to buy those things.

(h/t Hot Air)

*****

After a little R & R including some time partying on a yacht Bernie Sanders doesn’t think David Geffen needs, Barack Obama is re-emerging tomorrow:

Former President Barack Obama will make his first public appearance Monday, hosting an event on civic engagement on his old stomping grounds at the University of Chicago. The event, open to the public but with limited tickets, will bring together younger leaders and students “for a conversation on community organizing and civic engagement.”

I saved the laugh line for last:

It won’t be an explicitly political event.

The former prez is taking it upon himself to train the “next generation” of leaders in the Democratic Party, which is fantastic news… for the GOP:

*****

Tim Kaine’s definition of “science” is more flawed than Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign strategy:

For a reminder of just how exact the “science” is from the same kinds of agenda-driven people who were delivering lectures at yesterday’s March for Science, read “The 13 most ridiculous predictions made on Earth Day 1970.” The science is so very much not settled.

*****

Yesterday on Earth Day, I for one was comforted in the knowledge that one of the jets flying overhead might have been a private plane shuttling Al Gore or Leo DiCaprio to an environmental event to warn how fossil fuel emissions are destroying life as we know it.

*****

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel continues working to make his city the safest space possible for those in the country illegally:

Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s plan to create a municipal identification card for people living here illegally and others sailed through the City Council on Wednesday, but not before a handful of aldermen voiced displeasure with the idea. Emanuel, who sees the ID as a way to show he’s standing up to the federal government and President Donald Trump’s promise to crack down on people living in the U.S. illegally, spoke in favor of the plan during the 40 minutes of debate that preceded the 44-4 vote. “We are a welcoming city,” the mayor said. “Everybody here has talked about helping bring someone out of the shadows, to help them get on with their lives.”

Somebody tell Emanuel there are people in his city illegally who dream of one day opening a Chick-fil-A restaurant there and we’ll see how fast he rolls over on them.

*****

Does former Sen. Boxer rally want to go here? Guess so:

No thanks, ma’am — Pelosi and the rest of the Dems already gave us that for Christmas a few years ago.

*****

File under “When you’ve lost Vanity Fair”…

Have a good Sunday all!

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

