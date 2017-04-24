Josh Earnest: Obama will speak out if Trump crosses any ‘red lines’ (cue stock footage of Earth exploding)

**Written by Doug Powers

It’s been confirmed: Team Obama’s post-White House search for self-awareness has come up emptier than a Rachel Maddow scoop about Trump’s tax returns:

“What do you think,” Jansing asked Earnest, “would motivate him to get back involved in the public debate in a way that he’s not willing to do right now?”

Earnest made clear that Obama would not be interested in responding to every little thing.

“After the last eight years, the president doesn’t relish the prospect of getting back into the day-to-day fights that characterize governing the United States of America in the 21st century,” Earnest said. “He spent the last eight years doing it, it’s somebody else’s turn to do that now.”

“What would motivate President Obama to reengage in the political debate,” Earnest continued, “is if we saw the federal government start to cross some clear red lines in terms of long-observed norms and values that frankly I think that we started to take for granted.”