Ex prez back in public eye leading by example, Obama-style
**Written by Doug Powers
Yesterday, Barack Obama told an audience in Chicago what’s wrong with DC politics:
The ex-prez is still leading by example in his own curious way:
That Hillary-esque shot & chaser made for a funny juxtaposition, but CNN was too busy blushing to take much notice in anything like that:
Need a minute alone, CNN?
