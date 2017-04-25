If this doesn’t sell you on Bill Nye’s scientist cred, NOTHING will

By Doug Powers • April 25, 2017 09:10 AM

The words “My Sex Junk” and “Bill Nye in the same title is all you need to know, and apologies in advance to those who haven’t seen this clip from the Netflix show hosted by the nation’s foremost self-acclaimed climatologist that dropped on the same week as the “March for Science” and “Earth Day.” The science is settled — you might want to take some sort of antiemetic before clicking “play”:

The only reason I really wanted to share that is so everybody has an idea of who our scientific betters are, but now for some reason I’m in the mood to go set fire to a giant mountain of tires bathed in diesel fuel.

