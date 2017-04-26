Chakra & Awe: Al Gore’s desires come with a modest price tag (‘modest’ as defined by the Goracle)

**Written by Doug Powers

On Saturday Al Gore’s going to head up another progressive agenda-parade in case anybody has some gas left to burn after driving and flying to Women’s March, Science March and Earth Day events. The “Climate March” is just around the corner, and the wish list from Gore & company are modest, in a “if you look at the entire universe as a whole” kind of way:

A group of executives who want to fight global warming has published a new report calling for countries to spend up to $600 billion a year over the next two decades to boost green energy deployment and energy efficiency equipment.

The Energy Transitions Commission’s (ETC) report claims “additional investments of around $300-$600 billion per annum do not pose a major macroeconomic challenge,” which they say will help the world meet the goals laid out in the Paris agreement.

ETC is made up of energy executives, activist leaders and investment bankers, including former Vice President Al Gore, who would no doubt get a piece of the trillions of dollars they are calling for.

[…]

To meet that goal ETC claims the world needs “investment in renewables and other low-carbon technologies some $6 trillion higher ($300 billion per year); while the largest required increases – of almost $9 trillion ($450 billion per year) – will be in more efficient energy saving equipment and buildings.”

That’s a $15 trillion price tag to theoretically limit future global warming.