AWW: United Nations really concerned Obamacare repeal would violate ‘global law’
**Written by Doug Powers
I can’t seem to recall the U.N. expressing a similar level of concern after Obama’s “if you like your plan you can keep it” promise exploded and got a few million cancellation letters mailed out, but here you go:
The United Nations contacted the Trump administration earlier this year about its efforts to repeal ObamaCare, according to a new report.
The U.N.’s “urgent appeal” asked whether scrapping ObamaCare without a suitable replacement would violate global law, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.
The Post reported that the Feb. 2 memo was sent from the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner on Human Rights (OHCHR) in Geneva.
“Recent reports have assessed the negative impact that this reform may have on the right to health of almost 30 million people in the U.S.,” the letter says.
“I wish to express serious concern over the impact of these measures on the rights to the enjoyment of the highest sustainable standard of physical and mental health and the right to social security of the people in the United States of America.”
There’s a “global law” about health insurance? And besides, the last thing the world needs is another lecture from the august body with Saudi Arabia on its Women’s Rights commission. Stuff like that makes me hope Trump shuts down U.N. headquarters in NYC and turns it into a Yuge Suites luxury hotel. The White House should respond swiftly.
Categories: Donald Trump, Enviro-nitwits, Homeland Security, Immigration