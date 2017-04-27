Science! Weather Channel shows Trump how Mar-a-Lago would look after ‘extreme scenario’ climate catastrophe in 80 years

By Doug Powers • April 27, 2017 09:58 PM

There are few outlets that do more to push the man-made climate change apocalypse panic button than the Weather Channel, and their latest offering is a stew of the words that are often present in these kinds of stories: Might, could, would, may, if, perhaps, possible, suggests, speculates, eventually, and of course “if this trend continues.” There’s also a little swipe at the U.S. thrown in for good measure:

The beginning of a collapse this century of sections of the Antarctic ice sheet would disproportionately inundate coasts circling the U.S. — the country that has done more than any other to pollute the climate. While such a cataclysmic outcome of warming temperatures from greenhouse gas pollution is considered unlikely, recent studies have shown it’s more plausible than previously thought. Based on that research, the federal government increased its worst-case scenario for the rise of the seas worldwide by a quarter in January compared with 2014 findings, up to an average of more than 8 feet by 2100.

[…]

“It’s a scenario that we hope never occurs,” said William Sweet, a NOAA oceanographer who coordinated production of the agency’s sea level report, published in January. “It’s probably very unlikely, but definitely possible.”

Yep, there’s not much that isn’t “definitely possible” (I prefer “indefinitely impossible”).

Just to drive the point home to the current administration, the Weather Channel’s effort to get hired to do the graphics for “The Day After Tomorrow II” hit full stride with this one:

And here’s Mar-a-Lago under the super-duper-mega-extreme sea level:

The Weather Channel even went as far as to add up the number of coastal climate refugees from whatever it is they say probably won’t happen:

If people actually believed this BS you’d be able to buy beachfront property in any of those areas for $7.50 and a sack of potatoes.

