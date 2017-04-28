Perfect: Well-to-do anti-greed progressive who endorsed Hillary and socialist with 3 homes team up to slam Obama for Wall Street hypocrisy

**Written by Doug Powers

There’s a three-ring circus of hypocrisy here that makes me want to do nothing but sit back, grab some popcorn, and laugh hysterically:

Sen. Bernie Sanders believes former President Barack Obama’s plan to receive $400,000 for speaking at a September Wall Street health conference is “distasteful,” The Vermont Independent reported Friday.

Speaking with CNN’s Suzanne Malveaux, Sanders labeled the transaction “not a good idea” and said he was “sorry President Obama made that choice.”

“I just think it does not look good,” Sanders said. “I just think it is distasteful — not a good idea that he did that.”

[…]

Sen. Elizabeth Warren — another influential progressive — has also expressed concern over Obama’s speech, saying Thursday that the former President’s decision “troubled” her.