Wendy Davis puts Dems’ ‘science’ leadership on full display

By Doug Powers  •  April 29, 2017 02:50 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

A couple of years ago there was this “science” lecture from the DNC:

null

Ex-Texas state senator and gubernatorial candidate Wendy Davis flashed that “science” flair this week with the usual projection:

null

But anyway, back to the Dems’ lecture to Republicans about science being “whatever you want it to be” based on “your existing political position.”



Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Posted in: Abortion,Democrats
