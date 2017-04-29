Wendy Davis puts Dems’ ‘science’ leadership on full display
**Written by Doug Powers
A couple of years ago there was this “science” lecture from the DNC:
Ex-Texas state senator and gubernatorial candidate Wendy Davis flashed that “science” flair this week with the usual projection:
But anyway, back to the Dems’ lecture to Republicans about science being “whatever you want it to be” based on “your existing political position.”
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
