Easy quiz: Guess which of these NY Times op-eds got the most reader backlash

By Doug Powers  •  May 2, 2017 07:46 AM

One of these three topics got the New York Times a boatload of subscription cancellation notices. Which one?

Option 1)

Option 2)

Option 3)

And the answer is… you guessed it:

The New York Times’ decision to publish a debut op-ed column by the newly-hired Bret Stephens, a notable denier of anthropogenic climate change, has sparked an uproar from the paper’s subscribers, who are furious that the Times decided to publish a column that is contrary to much of the modern-day scientific consensus on the dangers of global warming.

In his column, Stephens compared the “certitude” with which Hillary Clinton’s advisers believed she would win the 2016 election to climate scientists’ repeated warnings about climate change risks. As evidence, Stephens said that inaccurate polling data during the 2016 campaign proves that science can miss the mark in other fields as well.
[…]
Stephens’ column evoked a swift and angry response from many of the paper’s subscribers, who promptly canceled their subscriptions and bashed the Times’ decision to hire Stephens as a writer.

Some of the Times’ lefty readers wanted to remind the paper that the science is so settled that opinions to the contrary should never see the light of day.

