Parents with no time to pack own kids’ lunches spend part of day protesting end of Michelle Obama’s emetic school lunch menu

By Doug Powers • May 2, 2017 10:25 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

My working theory is that this is part of a larger initiative to lower the skyrocketing cost of school janitor hernia surgeries caused by the strain of lifting of trash bins overloaded with discarded uneaten quasi lunches:

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is easing school lunch regulations spearheaded by the Obama administration. Newly minted Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue unveiled a new interim rule on Monday to suspend sodium reduction requirements and whole-grain requirements as well as allow 1 percent fat flavored milk back into school cafeterias nationwide. The new rules will take effect during the 2017-2018 school year.

Some are sounding the official emergency lunch bell of The Resistance:

Parents in Loudoun Co. protest new school lunch standards to be unveiled by Trump Admin. today in Leesburg. pic.twitter.com/BBHA75OvkX — Jeff Goldberg (@abc7jeffg) May 1, 2017

Loudoun parents demonstrating at Catoctin Elem where they fear AG Secy will announce a scaling back of school lunch nutrition standards pic.twitter.com/hgxRcOf42o — Julie Carey (@JulieCareyNBC) May 1, 2017

It seems the only thing that’s been standing between America’s children and a life of obesity and a cholesterol level so high it has to be given a viscosity rating has been Michelle Obama. Who knew!

Leesburg mayor Kelly Burk and about 20 others protested outside the school ahead of the announcement. “Some people don’t like regulations, but these are important regulations that impact kids,” Burk said. Loudoun County parent Robin Scott also criticized the Trump administration’s move. “This ‘flexible’ term means we’re lowering the standards and taking away the healthy lunch program that Michelle Obama started,” she said.

I realize we’re living in the nanny state epoch of gov’t dependency and it’s taboo to recommend fighting back through self-reliance, so I won’t suggest a rather simple but old fashioned solution: Pack your own kid’s lunch! If you’ve got time to go picket the Ag Secretary you’ve got time to make a sandwich and put it in a baggie in a paper sack next to an apple, string cheese, kale chips and dated bottle of Hope & Change-era Kool Aid.

