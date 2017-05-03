Hillary Clinton’s latest scapegoats: Date of election, bad cell phone coverage in states she lost (or something)

By Doug Powers • May 3, 2017 07:59 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

It’s hard to tell if this event marked the official end of her 2016 campaign, or the official start of her 2020 campaign. You make the call:

Hillary Clinton delivered her most forceful critique of President Donald Trump’s 2016 victory on Tuesday, taking personal responsibility for her failed campaign but also pointed to the timing of a letter from FBI Director James Comey and Russian interference as factors. “If the election had been on October 27, I would be your president,” she told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour at a Women for Women International event in New York. “I take absolute personal responsibility. I was the candidate, I was the person who was on the ballot. I am very aware of the challenges, the problems, the shortfalls that we had,” Clinton said, before adding that she was “on the way to winning until a combination of Jim Comey’s letter on October 28 and Russian WikiLeaks raised doubts in the minds of people who were inclined to vote for me and got scared off.”

Classic Clinton one-eighty: “I take personal responsibility and it’s all the fault of the people over there!”

Oh, and Hillary also lost because of bad cell phone coverage in states she lost that has made people unable to get a quality education, or something:

Hillary Clinton said a key to creating opportunities in under-served areas is making sure everyone has access to modern infrastructure like high-speed internet. “You need to recognize that trying to provide opportunities to people everywhere requires investments everywhere, but that doesn’t mean good jobs will be everywhere,” she said.

[…]

She said that during the campaign, she met people in central Pennsylvania that told her they only had dial-up service. “If you drive around in some of the places that beat the heck out of me, you cannot get cell coverage for miles and even in towns,” Clinton said.

Hillary knows there’s bad cell phone coverage in states she lost because while fundraising on Martha’s Vineyard Clinton was talking to a campaign aide in Wisconsin who was about to tell her she’d better get out there and the call dropped.

