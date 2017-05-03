It’s a mystery! Comey: Huma Abedin ‘somehow’ forwarded classified emails to Anthony Weiner

By Doug Powers • May 3, 2017 04:36 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

During the FBI director’s questioning Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, James Comey acknowledged that a lot of classified emails had been sent from Huma Abedin’s computer to the laptop of her husband, notorious cyber & cell phone pervert Anthony Weiner. Comey decided not to recommend prosecution for any of the involved parties, so he had to use words like “somehow” to act baffled by what happened:

FBI Director James Comey revealed Wednesday that Hillary Clinton emails containing classified information were “somehow” being forwarded to former congressman Anthony Weiner by his wife and top Clinton aide, Huma Abedin. Comey provided new details to Congress about how Clinton’s emails ended up on Weiner’s computer as the FBI director strongly defended his decision to alert Congress just days before the 2016 election about his agency’s investigation into emails potentially related to Clinton’s personal server. “The team also told me we cannot finish this work before the election and then they worked night after night after night and they found thousands of new emails, they found classified info on Anthony Weiner,” Comey said while responding to a question from Sen. Dianne Feinstein at a Senate judiciary committee hearing. “Somehow, her emails were being forwarded to Anthony Weiner, including classified information by her assistant, Huma Abedin,” he said.

Team Hillary and/or their apologists have hereby forfeited any right to ever claim that Trump’s “irresponsible.”

Why didn’t Comey recommend any prosecution? For an excuse that you or I would never be allowed to get away with:

That shines more negatively on the person who believes it rather than the person who claimed it.

Comey also said Obama’s DOJ was corrupted and unreliable (shocker):

During testimony on Capitol Hill before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Comey said “a number of things” had caused him to worry that Department of Justice leadership “could not credibly complete the investigation and decline prosecution without grievous damage to the American people’s confidence in the justice system.” The “capper,” he said, was the meeting. “I’m not picking on the attorney general, Loretta Lynch, who I like very much, but her meeting with President Clinton on that airplane was the capper for me,” he said. “And I then said, ‘You know what? The department cannot, by itself, credibly end this.'”

So if you’re keeping score at home, the box score looks like this:

By the way, the “I didn’t know any better” excuse only works for the protected class, so don’t even think about it, fellow rubes!

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Disqus