Because SCIENCE dammit! Inconvenient truth edited out of old Bill Nye episode

**Written by Doug Powers

Here’s even more proof that “science” is whatever our progressive betters decide it is on any given day:

When uploaded to Netflix, an episode of the educational children’s show “Bill Nye the Science Guy” cut out a segment saying that chromosomes determine one’s gender.

In the original episode, titled “Probability,” a young woman told viewers, “I’m a girl. Could have just as easily been a boy, though, because the probability of becoming a girl is always 1 in 2.”

“See, inside each of our cells are these things called chromosomes, and they control whether we become a boy or a girl, ” the young woman continued. “See, there are only two possibilities: XX, a girl, or XY, a boy.”

But in the version of the episode uploaded to Netflix, the segment has been cut entirely. While noncontroversial at the time, the 1996 segment appears to contradict Netflix’s new series “Bill Nye Saves the World.”