Charter member of anti-Trump Resistance™ (swimsuit model division) demands presidential reimbursement for anxiety treatment
**Written by Doug Powers
Now that we’re past President Trump’s first 100 days, only one question remains: How much more can America’s celebrities possibly afford to endure?
Yes, the struggle is real, and Teigen wants Trump to pay:
Chrissy Teigen has suggested the election of Donald Trump has had a detrimental effect on her mental health and her anxiety has been exacerbated by the actions of the Trump administration.
The model, who is arguably one of President Trump’s most outspoken and cutting critics, said she has been living in fear of the world “exploding” in the wake of his tenure.
Maybe she’s on to something — I never thought to bill Obama for all the various medication required to knock the edge off the glorious era of Hope & Change:
Here’s an article from last year that will make your heart ache even more after reading the hardship described above: Look inside John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s $14M mansion
