NOW it’s clear what attracted Hillary Clinton to The Resistance (♪Heyyy, must be the money!♫)

**Written by Doug Powers

This week, Hillary Clinton declared her allegiance to “The Resistance”:

You’ll be really surprised to know that the Clintons have figured out there’s a “public service opportunity” in the anti-Trump movement:

The PAC’s called “Onward Together,” which I’m guessing will end up sending the Clinton bank balance upward:

Hillary Clinton, reentering the political fray months after her 2016 campaign loss, will soon launch a political organization aimed at funding “resistance” groups that are standing up to President Donald Trump, sources with knowledge of the plans tell CNN.

Clinton, according to the sources, is currently working with former aides and donors to build an organization that will look to fund and invest in groups that have impressed her since her 2016 election loss.