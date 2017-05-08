Did You Know...

   

Confirmed: Jonathan Gruber STILL thinks everybody’s stupid

Share
By Doug Powers  •  May 8, 2017 04:01 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

Jonathan Gruber, of “stupidity of the American voter” infamy, actually wrote this:

null

And he doubled down on Sunday:

With Ringling Bros. circus shutting down at least one clown has been forced to go free range.

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

blog comments powered by Disqus
Posted in: Barack Obama,Donald Trump,Health care
Printer Friendly

Follow me on Twitter Follow me on Facebook